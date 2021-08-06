CHEAT SHEET
    Congressman Suing Pelosi Over Mask Fines Gets COVID

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) may have to put his lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over mask mandates on hold. He announced Thursday that he had contracted a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. The South Carolina Republican is suing Pelosi for a $500 fine imposed on him for not wearing a mask on the House floor. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), who were also fined, joined him in the suit. Their lawyers wrote, “The masking requirement was an attempt to prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, medicine, and science, despite a deep divide over these issues of opinion.” Norman says he was vaccinated in February. He is the second South Carolina congressman to be infected with the virus.

