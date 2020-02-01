CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib Boos Mention of Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders Rally

    ‘CAN’T BE QUIET’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Jim Watson/AFP via Getty

    A week after documentary footage revealed Hillary Clinton saying “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders, one of the 2020 candidate’s top supporters, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, booed the a mention of the former first lady an an Iowa rally. After the emcee referred to Clinton and said, “We’re not gonna boo... we’re classy here,” Tlaib interjected, “I’ll boo... Booooo!” Then the Michigan lawmaker, who is one-fourth of The Squad, added, “You all know I can’t be quiet. No, we’re gonna boo... That’s all right. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.” In a podcast interview on Friday, Clinton took another swipe at her 2016 primary opponent, saying the behavior of Sanders’ supporters back then—including booing Democrats—was “distressing.”