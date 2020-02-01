Rep. Rashida Tlaib Boos Mention of Hillary Clinton at Bernie Sanders Rally

A week after documentary footage revealed Hillary Clinton saying “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders, one of the 2020 candidate’s top supporters, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, booed the a mention of the former first lady an an Iowa rally. After the emcee referred to Clinton and said, “We’re not gonna boo... we’re classy here,” Tlaib interjected, “I’ll boo... Booooo!” Then the Michigan lawmaker, who is one-fourth of The Squad, added, “You all know I can’t be quiet. No, we’re gonna boo... That’s all right. The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.” In a podcast interview on Friday, Clinton took another swipe at her 2016 primary opponent, saying the behavior of Sanders’ supporters back then—including booing Democrats—was “distressing.”