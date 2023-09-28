Raskin Slams GOP for Holding Impeachment Inquiry 3 Days Before a Shutdown
NO HOLDS BARRED
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) ripped into Republicans on Thursday for conducting an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden while the country is hurtling toward a government shutdown. “No foreign enemy’s ever been able to shut down the government of the United States, but now MAGA Republicans are about to do just that… even when they don’t have a shred of evidence against President Biden for an impeachable offense,” Raskin fumed. He suggested that Donald Trump pushed for the shutdown and impeachment hearing to benefit himself, citing a Trump Truth Social post in which Trump said it was the last chance to “defund these political prosecutions against me.” Raskin also slammed Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for going along with it, saying his “invertebrate appeasement… now threatens the well-being of every American.” “It’s scandalous to use impeachment to establish a counterfeit moral equivalence between President Biden, an honorable public servant… and Donald Trump, a twice-impeached president who’s recently been found in court to have sexually abused and defamed a woman,” he said.