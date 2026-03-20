Rep Sounds Alarm on Trump Family Member’s ‘Corruption’

A top House Democrat is launching an investigation into a powerful member of the Trump family—and it’s not the president.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, called out President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as having “enriched himself” through billion-dollar deals with Middle Eastern nations.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia is leading the charge on an investigation into Kushner. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

The California congressman is leading the charge in an investigation into Trump’s most trusted nepo-diplomat, he announced in a video shared by the Oversight Democrats’ official X account.

“You probably remember that Jared Kushner enriched himself during the first Trump administration,” Garcia, 48, said, pointing toward a $2 billion investment deal he inked with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund just months after leaving his father-in-law’s administration.

Qatar's ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, meets with Jared Kushner—then a senior adviser to Trump—in Doha, Qatar in 2020. Qatar would invest in Kushner's private equity firm the following year. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

“He began to enrich himself then from a variety of Middle Eastern countries, and now he continues to do the same thing,” Garcia continued. “He’s traveling the world, he’s going to the Middle East, he’s following his father-in-law after he cuts deals in other countries, and he continues to enrich himself and his firm with billions and billions of dollars. This is pure corruption.”

The Oversight Democrats announced they are opening an investigation into Kushner. x/OversightDems

Kushner and his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, were also former financial supporters of fellow nepo-billionaire David Ellison’s bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. However, he backed out in December, months before Ellison’s hostile takeover bid would eventually take the lead in late February.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, pictured at the White House on Monday, has accepted billions from the Middle East for his private business. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Garcia added that Kushner’s alleged “corruption” that was present during the first Trump White House continues today.

“Kushner needs to come clean as to how much money he’s making, what he’s promising the Saudis, what he’s promising Qatar, what he’s promising other countries. And we need that information right now,” he said. “We’re not going to stop until we get the truth and we get justice. The Kushner family, the Trump family, they need to stop the corruption.”

In a letter about Kushner sent to Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, and counsel, David Warrington, Garcia and the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Ron Wyden, called upon the White House to “enforce strict ethical guardrails to prevent the misuse of public office.”

“Jared Kushner makes up for his flaws as an investor by being a wildly corrupt appendage of his father-in-law’s wildly corrupt administration,” Wyden, who represents Oregon, said in a statement. “The guy is literally on the payroll of the Saudi government and trying to take even more of their money while simultaneously hijacking U.S. foreign policy with his shadow state department.”

The two Democratic lawmakers sent a letter about Kushner's dealings to the White House. U.S. Senate Committee on Finance

“The U.S. becomes less safe and more corrupt every day Jared Kushner remains involved in our political system,” he added.

Kushner, who married Trump’s daughter Ivanka in 2009, has consistently maintained a high level of influence throughout both of Trump’s presidencies.

Businessman Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Formerly Trump’s senior advisor during his first term, the businessman has taken on a more unofficial diplomatic role throughout his second term.

Alongside Steve Witkoff, real estate developer and special envoy to the Middle East, Kushner has been instrumental in U.S. foreign negotiations with countries such as Russia and Iran.

Kushner and Witkoff have met frequently with the Kremlin. Alexander Kazakov/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Russia has reportedly made as much as $150 million per day in oil sales since the U.S. and Israeli joint strikes on Iran began late last month.

Reached for comment, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told the Daily Beast in a statement: “This is the same, tired narrative that Democrats have pushed against President Trump, his family, and his administration for a decade. Jared is generously volunteering his time to advance the President’s agenda to bring peace to global conflicts – and like the President, he only acts in the best interests of the American public.”