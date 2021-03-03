Ex-White House Doc Ronny Jackson Drank on Duty, Harassed Staff: DOD Report
UNPROFESSIONAL
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) made serious errors in judgment during his time as White House physician under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the Pentagon’s inspector general has found. Jackson, who was elected to the House of Representatives for the first time in November 2020, made “sexual and denigrating” comments about female subordinates and consumed alcohol to the point where his colleagues doubted his ability to provide care to the president, according to the Department of Defense report. During an April 2014 trip to Manila, a drunk Jackson knocked loudly on a female subordinate’s hotel room door and, when she answered, said “I need you. I need you to come to my room,” the report states. Later, Jackson reportedly said that another subordinate had “great tits” and “a nice ass.” On another trip to Argentina, Jackson was seen drinking a beer while serving as physician in charge of providing care to the president, according to witnesses. Overall, witnesses described Jackson as a temperamental and explosive boss. The full report, which included interviews with 78 witnesses and White House documents from Jackson’s tenure, is expected to be released to the public Wednesday, and members of Congress have been briefed on its findings, according to CNN. Jackson told CNN that the report “resurrected” old, irrelevant, and politically motivated allegations against him because he would not “turn my back on Donald Trump.” He denied “any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty.”