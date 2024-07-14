Rep. Ronny Jackson Says His Nephew Was Grazed by Trump Gunman’s Bullet
CLOSE SHAVE
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said Sunday that his nephew is “doing well” after being nicked by a gunman’s bullet at former President Donald Trump’s campaign event in Pennsylvania the previous day. Jackson, who himself was not at the event, told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that his nephew was seated in a “friends and family” section behind the former president when the gunfire broke out at the rally. “They heard the shots, and everybody dropped to the ground,” the congressman said, according to The Hill. “And I don’t know if you guys have the picture or not, but he was grazed in the neck. A bullet crossed his neck, cut his neck, and he was bleeding.” Local officials and the Secret Service confirmed that one attendee was fatally shot at the rally, with another two people critically injured. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, is dead. Trump, who was pictured with blood across his face and ear as he was hustled out of the rally, is “fine” after being treated at a local medical facility, his campaign said.