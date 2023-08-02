Rep. Ronny Jackson Was Thrown ‘Face First’ to the Ground While Trying to Help Teen: CNN
‘GET THE F**K BACK’
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) was thrown “face first into the concrete” and put in handcuffs by law enforcement as he tried to help a teenage girl in medical distress over the weekend, according to a witness. The former Trump doctor, who is an ER physician, was attempting to aid a 15-year-old who was “seizing due to possible hypoglycemia” at the White Deer Rodeo in Texas on Saturday night, the girl’s relative Linda Dianne Shouse told CNN. Shouse, a home healthcare and traveling nurse, said she and another family member who is also a nurse were helping the teen when authorities told people to get back. She said she saw one law enforcement officer screaming “get the fuck back” in Jackson’s face. “And the next thing I knew, they had him on the ground, grabbed him by the shirt, threw him on the ground, face first into the concrete and had him in cuffs,” Shouse said. Officers uncuffed him and apologized when they realized who he was, Shouse added.