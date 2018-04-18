Rep. Schiff Introduces Bill to Prevent Trump From Abusing Pardon Power

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday introduced the “Abuse of Pardon Prevention Act,” which is meant to “prevent this President or any other from abusing the pardon power for their own benefit or to obstruct justice,” according to a statement. “The legislation would require that if the President pardons someone in connection with an investigation in which the President or one of his family members is a target, subject, or witness, the evidence against recipient of the pardon would be provided by the Department of Justice to Congress,” the statement says. This comes after Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Tuesday that a bill meant to shield Special Counsel Robert Mueller would not be brought to the floor. “By pardoning [former chief of staff of Vice President Dick Cheney] Scooter Libby last week, Trump has sent a clear and unmistakable message to potential witnesses against him or members of his family that: ‘if you have my back, I’ll have yours,’” Schiff said.
