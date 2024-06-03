Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Confirms She Has Pancreatic Cancer

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has pancreatic cancer, she confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

“My adult life has been defined by my faith in God, my love for humanity and my commitment to public service,” the statement read.

“As a member of Congress, I’ve been honored to be one of the leaders in the fight for justice and equality for all; especially the disadvantaged and the dispossessed. Today, my fight is more personal, but I will approach it with the same faith and the same courage.

“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis for pancreatic cancer,” Jackson Lee said. “I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year.”

The news comes just months after the 74-year-old, who represents Texas’ 18th District, defeated former Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards in a March primary, one of her tightest races to date.

Jackson Lee has been a serving member of Congress for the past 30 years. She is also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Jackson told her constituents that as she undergoes treatment for the cancer, she will “likely be occasionally absent from Congress,” but said that she plans to continue working.

“I am committed to working with our Congressional Leadership including Leader Hakeem Jeffries and the Speaker of House to serve this nation and be present for votes on legislation that is critical for the prosperity and security of the American people,” the statement said.