Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), a longtime congresswoman who served three decades in Congress, has died at the age of 74, her family announced in a statement Friday night.

“Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” the statement read.

Her family did not note a cause of death, however, Jackson Lee confirmed she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just over a month ago, in early June, and was undergoing treatment.

At the time, she wrote that she would approach her cancer battle “with the same faith and the same courage” as the fight for justice and equality for all. She added that “the road ahead will not be easy” but had “faith that God will strengthen me.”

First elected to the House in 1994, Jackson would go on to be a serving member of Congress for 30 years. She was also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and served on the House Judiciary, Homeland Security and Budget Committees.

In the statement, her family described her as a “fierce champion of the people,” as well as a “local, national and international humanitarian.”

“Her legislative victories impacted millions, from establishing the Juneteenth Federal Holiday to reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act,” the family added.

Jackson Lee, who represented Texas’ 18th District, defeated former Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards in a March primary, one of her tightest races to date.

Jackson Lee’s Democratic colleague, Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), was on the air with CNN as the news broke, describing her as a “national hero” for her work on progressive social and racial issues.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) meanwhile said she was at “a loss for words so I’ll just say rest easy,” in a social media tribute.

Former mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, said he was “deeply saddened” at the news while Texas Gov. Greg Abbot (R) wrote, “She was a proud Texan and a tireless advocate for the people of Houston. Her legacy of public service and dedication to Texas will live on.”

Also among the tributes Friday night were Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who said Jackson Lee was “a tireless advocate for Houston.” He added he “will always cherish our friendship & the laughs we shared throughout the years.”

Jackson Lee's family finished their statement by adding how “she impacted us most as our beloved wife, sister, mother, and Bebe (grandmother).”

Funeral arrangements are pending. Jackson Lee is survived by her husband Elwyn Lee and their two children.