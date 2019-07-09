CHEAT SHEET
NEW TUNE
Rep. Stacey Plaskett Reverses Course, Says She Will Return Jeffrey Epstein Donations
Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) has changed her mind and decided to return campaign donations from convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. On Monday, a spokesperson for Plaskett said she did not have any plans to return the contributions, despite Epstein’s Saturday arrest for allegedly sex trafficking dozens of minors. “In light of new information and allegations that have been made against Jeffrey Epstein I have decided to make contributions to Virgin Islands organizations that work with women and children in the amount of his previous contributions,” Plaskett said in a statement Tuesday. “I am uncomfortable having received money from someone who has been accused of these egregious actions multiple times.”
Epstein owns an entire private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands territory, which Plaskett represents. The disgraced financier contributed $2,700 to her 2018 campaign, the most an individual donor can give directly to a candidate, according to Federal Election Commission records.