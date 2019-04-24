Rep. Steve King: Criticism From Congress Gave Me ‘Insight’ on What Jesus ‘Went Through for Us’

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) likened the criticism he faced from his “accusers” in Washington to what Jesus Christ “went through for us” at a Tuesday town hall, The Sioux City Journal reports. “For all that I've been through—and it seems even strange for me to say it—but I am at a certain peace, and it is because of a lot of prayers for me,” King reportedly said to about 30 people at the meeting in Cherokee. “And, when I have to step down to the floor of the House of Representatives, and look up at those 400-and-some accusers, you know we just passed through Easter and Christ's passion, and I have better insight into what He went through for us.” Earlier this year, King was stripped of all his committee assignments in Congress after his remarks to The New York Times on white supremacy caused an uproar. Over 400 House members also voted to rebuke King's remarks to the newspaper.

King was also asked at the town hall if he'd resign so that his constituents could have a representative with committee assignments in Congress. The congressman rebuffed the request, stating that the Times had “misquoted” his white supremacy remarks. “I cannot let that stand,” he said.