Rep. Steve King (R-IA) on Wednesday defended his position to ban abortions for victims of rape or incest by saying both things have been vital to maintaining the human population.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King told the Westside Conservative Club in Iowa. “Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can't say that I was not a part of a product of that,” he added .

The Des Moines Register reported King was defending his decision not to allow exceptions for rape and incest victims in anti-abortion legislation he previously introduced in Congress.

“It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother,” King said.

Wednesday’s comments is the latest in a series of extreme views expressed by the conservative congressman. In January, King questioned why white supremacism was seen as a bad thing.

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization—how did that language become offensive?,” King told the New York Times. King claimed said he does not need to apologize for the statement and that the Times had “misquoted” him.

The comment incited outrage from both sides of the political aisle, leading House Republicans to strip King of all his committee posts. King discussed the backlash on Wednesday and said he was told by political insiders there was a plot to take him out of power. Later that month, the full House led by Democrats passed a resolution condemning white supremacy and white nationalism.