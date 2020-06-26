Rep. Ted Lieu: I’ve ‘Never Seen Another Human Being Lie’ as Much as Trump
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) is a #Resistance superstar and in the latest episode of The New Abnormal by The Daily Beast he reveals why Trump is so dangerous. “He attacked the legitimacy of the judiciary. He attacked the legitimacy of the free press. He suppressed internal dissent and then he lied at a rate I’ve never seen another human being lie. And I concluded that he was a danger to our democracy and a threat to the Republic,” he says. Lieu doesn’t see himself letting up on Trump anytime soon, saying that he intends to call out the president and his enablers every chance he gets. “We can’t normalize what should not be normalized,” he adds. He also talks to hosts Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast about the cops who killed George Floyd, Devin Nunes’ reading level, and why Congress won’t just impeach Bill Barr: “What he’s done ranges from the unethical to the potentially criminal.” Listen to the full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.