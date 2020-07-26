Rep. Yoho Booted From Christian Charity for Calling AOC a ‘F*cking Bitch’
CONSEQUENCES
Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) has been ousted from the board of a Christian charity for calling Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a “fucking bitch” on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. “As a bipartisan Christian organization committed to alleviating hunger and poverty through sound public policies, Bread for the World upholds the values of respect, dignity, and compassion that Jesus calls us to when engaging decision makers from across the political spectrum,” the group said in a statement. “We believe that Rep. Ted Yoho’s recent actions and words as reported in the media are not reflective of the ethical standards expected of members of our Board of Directors.” Yoho has denied directing the sexist vulgarity at Ocasio-Cortez, but it was witnessed and confirmed by a reporter. Ocasio-Cortez delivered a blistering takedown of Yoho on the floor of the House on Thursday.