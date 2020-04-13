Rep. Thomas Massie Says He’ll Try to Force a Roll-Call Vote on Next COVID-19 Package
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), a libertarian who is known colloquially as “Mr. No” for frequently voting against issues, told far-right commentator Todd Starnes on his radio show on Monday that he won’t hesitate to request another recorded vote on future coronavirus relief bills. “By calling them out on the Constitution and making them come to Washington, D.C. in order to pass a bill, they’re finding it harder to pass this next bill, because they know they’re all going to have to come to work,” Massie said. “They know I will get in my car and drive there and make them vote on it. And my colleagues, a lot of them, frankly, are cowards.”
Massie attempted to stall the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package in late March by demanding that his colleagues show up in-person for the vote, but his effort ultimately failed. Massie told the House floor at the time that a recorded vote would ensure “our republic doesn’t die by unanimous consent in an empty chamber.” “They are telling supermarket workers to go to work, they are telling the truckers to keep driving, yet they don’t want to show up for work,” Massie said on Monday. “So, by forcing them to come to work on the third bill, I’ve forestalled at least for a moment the ridiculousness of the fourth bill that Nancy Pelosi has been talking about.”