Rep. Tim Ryan Erupts at Republicans: ‘Stop Talking About Dr. Seuss and Start Working With Us!’
GET TO WORK
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) tore into his GOP colleagues on the House floor on Tuesday over their continued obsession with culture war grievances, passionately pleading with them to “stop talking about Dr. Seuss” and start working with Democrats on passing legislation.
Over the past week, conservatives and right-wing media have focused much of their attention on the decision by Dr. Seuss Enterprises to cease the publication of six books due to their racist and insensitive imagery of people of color, framing the move as the latest example of liberal “cancel culture.”
Making a pitch for the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would provide additional support to labor unions, the Democratic lawmaker let loose on Republican obstruction.
“Heaven forbid we pass something that’s going to help the damn workers in the United States of America!” Ryan shouted. “Heaven forbid we tilt the balance that’s been going in the wrong direction for 50 years. We talk about pensions, you complain. We talk about the minimum wage increase, you complain. We talk about giving them the right to organize, you complain. But if we were passing a tax cut here, you’d be all getting in line to vote yes for it. Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American workers!”