GOP Rep Claims Army Rescinded Military Pin Because He’s ‘Mr. MAGA’
DRESS-UP
Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) can’t fight the urge keep playing dress-ups, once again defending his misleading combat award medal. Nehls was ridiculed by his Republican colleagues, who took offense to him wearing a Combat Infantryman badge for service in Afghanistan, despite it being rescinded by the Army in March 2023. Nehls disputed the revoking of his honor pin and denied he is committing “stolen valor.” In a letter sent to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, and shared on his X account on Wednesday, Nehls wrote, “I further believe this is a concerted effort to discredit my military service and continued service to the American people as a Member of Congress.” Nehls claimed to news outlet NOTUS that his honors were being disputed because he is “Mr. MAGA guy.” Records indicate that Nehls was an infantry soldier and officer before 2003 but he was deployed to Afghanistan as a civil affairs officer in 2008 when he received his medal, according to NOTUS. It was therefore rescinded for being mistakenly awarded.