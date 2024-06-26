GOP Rep Finally Takes Off Rescinded Military Pin, Sports Trump Sneakers Instead
Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) has finally succumbed to pressure to take off his Combat Infantrymen’s Badge which was awarded to him in 2008 but rescinded in 2023 after the Army learned it had been mistakenly handed out. While the Army said Nehls did not meet the requirements to earn the badge, he has suggested that the Army went after him simply for being “Mr. MAGA guy.” However, on Tuesday, Nehls told a gaggle of reporters on the steps of the Capitol building, or as he called them “vultures,” that he would bow to their demands and stop wearing the pin. “Now that I don't wear that, what are you going to talk to me about,” he said, instead wearing his $400 golden Trump sneakers. “According to correspondence I received from the Department of the Army, 142,596 CIBs have been awarded over the past 20 years. Of these, only 47 CIBs have been rescinded,” Nehls wrote in a statement about the matter. He ended the statement saying that because he is an “America First Patriot” who the “establishment” is taking great lengths to “discredit.” In an interview with Politico, Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI), who served in the Marine Corps as a lieutenant general, said of Nehls “we’ve got bigger fish to fry. You make your own bed, lay in it.”