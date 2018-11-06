Report: Amazon's HQ2 to Split Between Long Island City, NY and Crystal City, VA

Amazon plans to establish new headquarters in Long Island City in New York and Crystal City in Virginia, sources told The New York Times. The online giant has been searching for a new site for what it calls HQ2 for more than a year, but apparently decided to split it between two cities. Amazon executives reportedly met with New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo two weeks ago, and a source told the newspaper the state “offered potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in subsidies.” Arlington residents also reportedly took part in an Amazon phone survey asking their opinions on Amazon moving into the area. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday that HQ2 would be split between two different cities, with 25,000 employees going to each city. The company reportedly has more employees working in New York and the Washington area than anywhere outside of its headquarters in Seattle and the Bay Area—with about 1,800 already based in New York and 2,500 based in Northern Virginia and Washington.
