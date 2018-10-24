Report: Chinese, Russian Spies Are Eavesdropping on Trump’s Cellphone Calls

The New York Times reports that Chinese and Russian spies have been listening to Trump’s cellphone calls, but the president refuses to stop using his iPhone despite warnings from aides. By eavesdropping on his conversations, the Chinese have been able to determine who Trump frequently calls to gossip, gripe, or seek different perspectives from, according to the report. The spies have reportedly been “relying on Chinese businessmen and others with ties to Beijing to feed arguments to the friends of the Trump friends” in the hope that pro-China arguments make it to the president’s ears. Sources told the newspaper the Chinese were pushing “Trump to sit down with Mr. Xi as often as possible” and wanted to persuade Trump “to keep a trade war with the United States from escalating further.” Two of the contacts Chinese officials reportedly identified are Blackstone Group chief executive Stephen A. Schwarzman and retired Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn. Trump reportedly has three iPhones, and one of them doesn’t have any special security features. The president reportedly likes to keep his regular iPhone around because “he can store his contacts in it.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10