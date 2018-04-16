Report: Michael Cohen Killed Donald Trump Jr.-Aubrey O’Day Affair Story

CHEAT SHEET
President Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen reportedly killed a 2013 Us Weekly story alleging that Donald Trump Jr. had an affair with Celebrity Apprentice contestant and Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day, The Wall Street Journal reports. When the magazine called the Trump Organization for comment on the story, Cohen allegedly called back and threatened legal action. “We were all on speakerphone and huddled around the phone,” a source told the newspaper. “He was just one of these New York characters where he was just like swearing at us and totally over-the-top threatening.” The magazine’s editors then dropped the story after determining that it was not worth the legal fight, and wanting to maintain a “good working relationship” with Donald Trump on Apprentice-related stories. The Journal also reported that Cohen paid both Stormy Daniels and former Republican National Committee Deputy Finance Chairman Elliott Broidy’s Playboy Playmate mistress using the same Delaware-based limited-liability company. Both women had to sign nondisclosure agreements on their respective alleged affairs in exchange for the payout.