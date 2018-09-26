Report: Cosby Spent His First Night in Prison in a Single Cell

Disgraced comedian Bill Cosby spent his first night as a prisoner in a single cell after being sentenced Tuesday for sexual assault, USA Today reports. Cosby is reportedly known as Inmate No. NN7687 inside SCI Phoenix prison, where he will be permanently housed. Cosby also took a new mug shot photo at the Collegeville, Pennsylvania, prison while wearing a blue uniform. The facility is a 164-acre maximum-security prison that recently opened in July and holds 3,830 beds. He will reportedly be assessed by “prison medical staff, psychologists and other staff” as a new arrival, and will have phone and exercise privileges. Officials told the newspaper that its “long-term goal” for Cosby is to place him in the general population. SCI Phoenix also offers “treatment and therapy programs,” including one for sex offenders. In a statement, Corrections Secretary John Wetzel told the newspaper that the prison officials are “taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure Mr. Cosby’s safety and general welfare in our institution.” Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. According to court documents, he owes over $43,000 in court costs.
