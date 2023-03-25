CHEAT SHEET
Report: Defrocked New York Priest John Voglio Runs Catholic Charity for Kids
A defrocked New York priest accused of molesting a boy frequently spends time with minors through his Catholic charity for underprivileged children, NBC News reports. John J. Voglio, who was “credibly accused” of sexual abuse, is president of Mary F. Clancy Charities but the group’s website doesn’t mention his pastoral resumé. One member of the board of directors told NBC: “He’s very good with the kids. They like him very much.” But David Clohessy, an advocate for clergy abuse victims, denounced Voglio’s involvement. “Credibly accused child molesting clerics, especially if they’ve been defrocked, belong in no position of power or leadership,” he said, “especially one that is connected in any way with children.”