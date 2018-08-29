Report: Dozens of Facebook Staffers Rally Against Its ‘Intolerant’ Liberal Culture

An internal war is reportedly brewing among Facebook staffers after more than 100 employees launched an online group seeking to fight against the platform’s “intolerant” liberal culture. The group, FB’ers for Political Diversity, was set up amid increasing arguments among employees about decisions to ban some groups while allowing others to operate unchecked, The New York Times reports. “We are a political monoculture that’s intolerant of different views,” a senior engineer reportedly wrote in a post unveiling the group last week. “We claim to welcome all perspectives, but are quick to attack—often in mobs—anyone who presents a view that appears to be in opposition to left-leaning ideology,” the engineer, Brian Amerige, wrote. That post, titled “We Have a Problem With Political Diversity,” came as President Trump accused social-media companies of “censoring” right-wing figures. The group has reportedly already sparked complaints from staffers who fear its posts could offend minorities.
