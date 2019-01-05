Report: FBI Investigating Hoax Texts Sent to House GOP Lawmakers

CHEAT SHEET
The FBI is reportedly investigating text messages sent to House Republicans from an individual posing as Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, The Wall Street Journal reports. Several GOP lawmakers reportedly received the texts and were under the impression they were from Pence's top aide Alyssa Farah. A source told the newspaper the fake texts asked the lawmakers where they were and what their availability was for meetings. At least one House Republican reportedly “repeatedly” engaged with the imposter. House Republican Conference chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) reportedly notified the House Sergeant at Arms office about the matter. According to the Journal, the White House considers the texts a “potential security threat” and blocked the number from contacting White House phones. An FBI spokesman did not respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.