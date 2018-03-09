Report: Fox News Settles Gender Discrimination Suit With Female Reporter

A female reporter who covered the entertainment industry and sexual-harassment issues for Fox News has reportedly received a settlement from the network after filing a lawsuit over alleged gender discrimination. Diana Falzone, who filed the lawsuit in May 2017, had alleged she was demoted for writing a column discussing her struggles with infertility and endometriosis, despite having prior approval to publish the piece from her supervisors. “We resolved Diana Falzone’s case against Fox News and she no longer works there,” her lawyer, Erika Smith, told CNN on Thursday. No details were provided on the terms of the settlement. Falzone was one of several female employees to take the network to court amid several sexual-harassment allegations at the network, including some against Fox News founder Roger Ailes and anchor Bill O’Reilly.
