Report: Google Planning Major Expansion in NYC

Google is planning a major expansion in New York City that would make room for more than 12,000 new workers, The Wall Street Journal reports. Sources cited by the Journal late Wednesday said the company is close to finalizing a deal to buy or lease a 1.3 million-square-foot building in the West Village set for completion in 2022, with additional plans to expand its existing property at Chelsea Market. All together, the expansions would make room for 20,000 staff—potentially pitting the company against Amazon, which could bring approximately 25,000 jobs to the city if it settles on New York for its second headquarters. A year after announcing plans to expand, the Seattle-based retail giant is said to be considering dividing its second headquarters between New York’s Long Island City and Northern Virginia’s Crystal City.
