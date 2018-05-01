Report: John Kelly Floated as Trump’s New Veterans Affairs Pick

White House chief of staff John Kelly is in the running to become President Trump’s new Veterans Affairs secretary, The Wall Street Journal reports. “There have been discussions among the senior staff and the president directly about the possibility of Gen. Kelly going there [to the VA],” one source familiar with the situation was quoted as saying. Anthony Tersigni, the president and chief executive of Ascension, has also reportedly been floated as a candidate after Trump’s first pick, White House physician Ronny Jackson, withdrew his nomination last week amid allegations of misconduct. The White House has yet to comment on whether Kelly might be tapped for the job. But Trump, who has reportedly been known to butt heads with Kelly since he took over as chief of staff last year, was quick to respond to news reports saying the retired Marine general called him an “idiot” and “unhinged.” “The Fake News is going crazy making up false stories and using only unnamed sources (who don’t exist). They are unhinged,” he tweeted.
