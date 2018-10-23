Report: John Kelly Grabbed, Pushed Corey Lewandowski Inside White House

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly got physical with Corey Lewandowski, President Trump’s first campaign manager who became an informal White House advisor, got early last year outside of the Oval Office, The New York Times reports. In the Feb. 21 altercation, Kelly reportedly grabbed Lewandowski “by his collar” and tried to “push him against a wall” after requesting his removal from the building. Lewandowski did not physically respond, according to the newspaper, which reports the two men had both been meeting with Trump inside the Oval Office when Kelly started criticizing Lewandowski for “making so much money” from a super PAC supporting Trump's re-election. Kelly also reportedly “expressed his anger” at Lewandowski for slamming him on television over his handling of ex-staff Secretary Rob Porter's security clearance. When Trump dismissed both men to take a call, the two began arguing in the hallway outside before Kelly attacked Lewandowski. Secret Service agents were reportedly summoned before the two men both agreed “to move on.” Kelly also reportedly got in a heated argument more recently with national security adviser John Bolton, and last year had a “physical altercation” with a Chinese official “trying to gain access the so-called nuclear football."
