Report: London Bridge Attacker Was a Convicted Terrorist

The man who knifed two people to dead on London Bridge before being fatally shot by police was a convicted terrorist released from custody a year ago after agreeing to wear a tracking device, The Times of London reported. The newspaper did not release the suspect’s name but, citing government sources, said he was convicted of an “Islamist terrorism-related offense.” He was attending a Cambridge University conference on prison rehabilitation on Friday when he threatened to blow up the hall and then went on a stabbing rampage, the paper reported.