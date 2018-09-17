Report: London Police Investigate New Sexual-Assault Claim Against Harvey Weinstein

London police are investigating another woman’s sexual-assault allegation against Harvey Weinstein, making her the 11th woman to come forward to Scotland Yard authorities with an assault claim involving the disgraced producer. Variety reports that law enforcement received the complaint on Aug. 16, and the alleged incident reportedly took place “in an unknown location in the early 1990s.” The alleged assault is one of 16 that Scotland Yard has been notified about. Four alleged incidents, including one in Ireland, occurred outside of the Yard’s jurisdiction, and the cases have been passed on to relevant authorities. The outlet also reports that Scotland Yard’s investigation into Weinstein, called Operation Kaguyak, has reportedly involved officials traveling to the United States.
