Report: Michael Wolff Working on Sequel to ‘Fire and Fury’

Just when Donald Trump thought it was safe to go back to the bookstore... Michael Wolff is reportedly working on a sequel to his best-selling Fire and Fury, which ripped open the dysfunctional inner workings of the Trump White House. The president was furious about the details exposed by the original, calling it a “phony book” which was “full of lies, misrepresentations, and sources that don’t exist.” Wolff told Axios that he’d signed with the same publisher, Henry Holt, for a sequel to the book that sold two million copies in the U.S. alone. The journalist said the sequel is as yet “untitled, unscheduled, unfocused” but added: “It’ll obviously deal with American politics at this point in time.”