Report: Mueller Probing Roger Stone’s Claim of Meeting Assange

Read it at WSJ
Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team is reportedly probing longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone’s claim that he met with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. According to The Wall Street Journal, Stone said in an email to another former Trump adviser, Sam Nunberg, on Aug. 4, 2016 that he “dined with Julian Assange last night.” Stone told WSJ that the meeting never happened and that he was joking about it in the email to Nunberg. Stone claimed that he was flying from Los Angeles on that night.