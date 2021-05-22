CHEAT SHEET
Navajo Nation Enrollment Up by 30 Percent During the Pandemic
The Navajo Nation has become the largest tribe in the United States, per a New York Times report. Diné, which is the preferred name for Navajo people, saw a surge in enrollment of about 30%. In one year, the official number of members jumped to 399,494 from 306,268. This increase, according to the report, was spurred by federal hardship benefits available to Diné members. The tribe’s reservation rests in Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, and 90 percent of members living there have received at least one vaccine shot. The Diné lost around 1,297 citizens due to complications from the virus.