Report: North Korea Executes 12 Performers

In case there was any doubt about the ferociousness of baby-faced Kim Jong Un, reports surfacing Thursday claim the North Korean government killed 12 prominent performers by firing squad this month. According to Chinese sources, singers, musicians, and dancers were arrested for reportedly selling sex tapes and violating pornography laws, though it's thought they were targeted for political reasons. All were apparently regarded as political dissidents, and their families have been shipped to prison camps. One of those allegedly killed was singer Hyon Song Wol, an ex-girlfriend of Kim, who dated the leader in the early 2000s.