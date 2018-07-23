Report: North Korea Wants Permanent U.S. Peace Treaty Before Ditching Nukes

Kim Jong Un will not proceed with denuclearization unless Donald Trump commits the U.S. to a permanent peace treaty with North Korea, CNN reports. Citing an unnamed official with “close knowledge” of North Korea’s position, the report states Trump will have to replace the armistice agreement that ended the Korean War with a promise of permanent peace that would guarantee the survival of Kim’s regime. North Korea is also putting pressure on the Trump administration to start lifting sanctions, believing it has already done “so much” by freezing nuclear and missile testing, destroying one of its nuclear sites, and promising to repatriate U.S. troops’ remains. But Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have urged North Korea to be patient. “We have no rush for speed... We have no time limit. We have no speed limit. We have—we’re just going through the process. But the relationships are very good,” Trump said last week.
