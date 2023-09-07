‘Ritual Mass Murder’ Report in Chapel St. Leonards Turns Out to Be Yoga Class
FALSE ALARM
Five U.K. police cars sped toward the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St Leonards, Lincolnshire after receiving a call about a “mass murderer” on Wednesday night. But after barging into a yoga class led by 22-year-old Millie Laws, the officers realized that the report was false but made with “good intentions.” The citizen that made the call had mistaken several people lying on the floor and meditating as a ritual mass murder scene. Laws told the BBC that she noticed a couple walking their dogs come up to the window of her class while the room was dark and only lit by candles. She considered it “a bit surreal and funny,” saying that she felt bad for the terrified person who phoned the police but sees the lighter side of the situation. The cafe that hosted the yoga class posted a message on Facebook after the incident, joking, “We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs.”