Report: People Waiting in 10-Hour Line for New Harry Potter Ride at Universal Studios

In the time it reportedly takes to stand in line for Universal Studios’ newest Harry Potter-themed ride, you could start and finish one or more Harry Potter novels.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened to the public on Thursday, and by midday the ride’s line was 10 hours long and growing, The Tampa Bay Times reported. The ride, which cost the park $300 million, replaced the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s Dragon Challenge dueling roller coasters.

Thankfully for Potterheads, the park will reportedly switch to a more time-efficient queue on Friday. Visitors will be able to use Universal Orlando’s official app to reserve a ride time on their phone, and they are then free to spend time elsewhere in the park instead of waiting in a line. Back when the Harry Potter portion of the park opened in 2010, lines were as long as nine hours just to get into the new area.