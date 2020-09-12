Report Reveals ‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera’s Last Moments Before Drowning
TRAGIC ACCIDENT
Beloved Glee star Naya Rivera suffered from vertigo that got worse in the water, according to an investigative report into her drowning death. The report, obtained by People magazine, said that Rivera’s 4-year-old son Josey told investigators that he and his mother counted to three and then jumped off a pontoon boat in California’s Lake Piru. “She helped him onto the boat and then he then heard [Naya] yell ‘help’ and she put her arm in the air. She then disappeared into the water,” the report says. The 33-year-old’s body was found five days later. A toxicology report found “low-level amounts” of Adderall and Dexedrine, the anti-anxiety drug diazepam, the appetite suppressant phentermine, and ethanol in her system. Her death was ruled an accident.