Report: Roger Stone Spoke of WikiLeaks’ Trove of Podesta, DNC Emails in Spring 2016

Roger Stone bragged in the spring of 2016 that he had a phone call with WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange in which he was warned about the John Podesta and Democratic National Committee email leaks, well before the hacking became public knowledge, one of Stone’s associates told The Washington Post. A Post report published early Tuesday said the unnamed associate was told by informal Trump adviser Stone that Assange had obtained emails that would “torment” Podesta, who was then chairman of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. WikiLeaks didn’t publish the DNC and Podesta emails until late July and October; the U.S. intelligence committee later concluded that the hackers who obtained the emails were working for Russia. The associate of Stone’s is the second to claim the GOP operative had contact with Assange in 2016; former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg said Monday that Stone had met Assange. Stone has denied any communication with Assange or advance knowledge of the email leaks, although he admitted Monday that he joked to Nunberg that he was going to London to meet Assange in order “to get him off the phone.”
