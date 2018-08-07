Report: Ruby Rose to Play Batwoman for CW

Orange Is the New Black actress Ruby Rose has been casted as Batwoman for The CW, Variety reports. Rose, who came out as a lesbian when she was 12, will make her debut as the superhero during the network’s “annual crossover event” of all its DC Comics shows, including The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. The CW is also developing a stand-alone Batwoman series, telling the story of Kate Kane, an out lesbian who fights crime in Gotham and cares about social-justice issues. If the series gets picked up, it will be the first TV show about an LGBT superhero and would drop during the 2019-2020 season. Rose—who’s starred in movies like Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, John Wick: Chapter 2, and Pitch Perfect 3—has described herself as “gender fluid” and passionate about LGBTQ rights.
