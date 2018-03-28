Report: Saudi Crown Prince to Meet With Oprah, Mike Pompeo on U.S. Tour

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet with figures in American “politics, business, oil, entertainment, and tech” during his U.S. tour, according to a leaked itinerary obtained by The Independent. Prince Mohammed is believed to have met with Henry Kissinger, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday in New York, the newspaper said. He’ll also meet with media leaders, current government figures like CIA Director Mike Pompeo and Jared Kushner, tech giants Bill Gates and Peter Thiel, and media mogul Oprah Winfrey. Prince Mohammed arrived in Washington, D.C., on March 19 to meet with President Donald Trump and has since stopped by Boston and New York. He will soon travel to Houston, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles on his three-week trip. This comes after the crown prince sat down with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell in a 60 Minutes interview.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10