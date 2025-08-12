Report Shows Canadians Are Boycotting the U.S. in Droves

Canadian road trips to the United States have continued to decline for the seventh month in a row as the country continues its boycott of the U.S. According to Statistics Canada, automobile trips by Canadian residents returning from the U.S. dropped 36.9 percent year-over-year in July, while air travel from the U.S. declined 25.8 percent. Meanwhile, international trips to other destinations from Canada have risen by 5.9 percent, suggesting Canadians are looking elsewhere for their summer vacations. The sustained decline highlights Canada’s growing tension with the United States throughout Trump’s second term, as the president’s tariffs on steel and autos have strained economic ties and the ongoing immigration crackdowns by ICE agents acting as a deterrent for visitors. The boycott, however, also appears to be somewhat reciprocal, with car trips from the U.S. to Canada dipping by 7.4 percent in July, while air arrivals edged up by a meagre 0.7 percent. Travel from other countries to Canada increased by 5.6 this summer as well, suggesting global tourists have come to view the country as a safer alternative to the U.S.