Report: Somehow, Trump Still Doesn’t Think Russia Meddled in Election

George W. Bush believes it, the entire U.S. intelligence community believes it, and even members of Trump’s Cabinet believe it—but, according to reports, Donald Trump is still skeptical that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. Citing three sources who are familiar with Trump’s thoughts on the matter, CNN reported Wednesday that the president is still reluctant to accept that Russia influenced the election. According to CNN’s sources, Trump believes that accepting that the Kremlin interfered would mean admitting that he had help to win the election. The report came hours after U.S. intelligence chiefs unanimously testified about Russian involvement in 2016. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said: “There should be no doubt that Russia perceives its past efforts as successful and views the 2018 U.S. midterm elections as a potential target for Russian influence operations.”
