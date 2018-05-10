Report: Terror Groups Are Still Posting on Facebook

Facebook has assured Congress and members of the public that it is cracking down on terrorist activity on the platform—but at least “a dozen U.S.-designated terror groups maintain a presence on Facebook,” according to an analysis by Bloomberg Businessweek. While ISIS and al Qaeda activity has been heavily targeted by Facebook, groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, Boko Haram, and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) still have a presence on the site. Their pages include violent images and information about the services they offer, sometimes linking to their home websites. “There is no place for terrorists or content that promotes terrorism on Facebook, and we remove it as soon as we become aware of it,” the company told Bloomberg in a statement. “We know we can do more, and we’ve been making major investments.”
