Report: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Warns Staffers of Sabotage Against Company

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly warned staffers of a potential conspiracy against the company after a fire broke out on a manufacturing line and delayed production. In an email sent out Monday, Musk suggested that the fire, which he described as a “strange incident that was hard to explain,” may not have been an accident, according to CNBC. He urged staffers to “be on the alert for anything that’s not in the best interests of our company.” “Could just be a random event, but as Andy Grove said, ‘Only the paranoid survive,’” Musk reportedly wrote. That memo came less than a day after another one in which Musk said a disgruntled worker had released highly sensitive data to unknown third parties. The worker caused “quite extensive and damaging sabotage” to the company’s operations after being denied a promotion, Musk wrote. He said an investigation is underway to determine whether the worker was in cahoots with anyone else. “As you know, there are a long list of organizations that want Tesla to die,” Musk was quoted as saying.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10