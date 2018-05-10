Report: Trump Called Don Blankenship to Congratulate Him After Failed Senate Bid

President Trump reportedly called failed West Virginia Senate GOP candidate Don Blankenship to congratulate him on his campaign despite rooting for his loss ahead of the primary election. Three sources cited by Politico said the president reached out to Blankenship to “exchange pleasantries” and offer a pat on the back for his campaign. Blankenship, a former coal baron who spent a year in prison following a deadly explosion at his Upper Big Branch Mine, lost to state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in the race after pouring more than $2.5 million of his own funds into his campaign. Blankenship has blamed Trump for his defeat, accusing the president on Wednesday of spreading “fake news” to derail his campaign. Trump took to Twitter on the eve of the election to urge West Virginia voters to reject Blankenship because he “can’t win” the general election in November.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10