Report: Trump Considering Up to Five Candidates Who Could Replace Sessions

President Trump is reportedly mulling over up to five candidates who could replace Jeff Sessions if the attorney general leaves his position later this year, The Wall Street Journal reports. Sources told the newspaper that the list of potential replacements includes Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Transportation Department general counsel Steven Bradbury, former Attorney General Bill Barr, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, and retired judge Janice Rogers Brown. Sessions reportedly told people that he believes he “may be asked to resign” and the request “may come on the president’s Twitter feed.” The president previously indicated that Sessions would remain in his position until at least the November midterm elections, despite his repeated public bashing of his attorney general. The Journal reports the White House has “no finalized plans to remove” Sessions, but there is reportedly an expectation in the White House and the Justice Department that he will “step down.”
