Report: Trump Dumps Event Coordinator Over Empty Floor Space at Phoenix Rally

Read it at Bloomberg News
Displeased with empty spaces at a rally in Phoenix last week, President Donald Trump dropped his longtime rally coordinator, three people told Bloomberg News. Trump reportedly told a security aide to tell event coordinator George Gigicos that he would never manage a Trump rally again. Gigicos was one of Trump’s four longest-serving aides. Before taking the stage at the Phoenix Convention Center, Trump reportedly watched the crowd from a waiting-room television. Gigicos had arranged the rally in a large room with a wall that left part of the floor empty, to the dismay of Trump, who reportedly grew angry at how the empty spaces would look on television.